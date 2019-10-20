Editor:
A prominent Saratoga Springs Democrat contacted me after I posted on Facebook about my support for Tim Holmes, a Republican. The Democrat, considering voting for Holmes, asked why I do not support the re-election of Mayor Meg Kelly, who is running as a Democrat.
I was not acquainted with Ms. Kelly previously to her request that the Saratoga Springs Democratic Committee endorse her candidacy for mayor in 2017. Soon after I visited the mayor’s office to introduce myself with the intention of getting acquainted with Meg and Lisa, I was met with abject disdain. I had never been treated so poorly by any government staff in my life. Since becoming mayor, Kelly routinely treats constituents with cold disdain. The constituencies I hold most dear are those whom she appears to hold with the greatest contempt.
Our city deserves a mayor who recognizes that each citizen has value and deserves to be treated with respect. I have the pleasure of working with Tim on the Open Space Advisory Committee, where his diligence, congenial demeanor, deep understanding of municipal policy and administration is an asset.
Please join me and vote for Tim Holmes on Nov. 5. We are fortunate to have the option of electing a kind, thoughtful and capable person who will work for the good of all Saratogians.
Suzanne “Zuzia” Kwasniewski, Saratoga Springs