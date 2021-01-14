Letter to the editor: Resign, Stefanik, because of lies

Editor:
I call upon Elise Stefanik to resign as our congresswoman. She has violated her oath of office by protecting and defending Donald Trump, not the Constitution. I was shocked election night when she happily declared victory, but remained mute about Joe Biden’s. I was shocked again when she signed the notorious amicus brief supporting Texas’s risible effort to invalidate millions of votes.
Dead-ender Stefanik again peddled her claims of fraud before Congress Wednesday of last week, trying to thwart the electoral count. She spoke after throngs of Trump’s thugs desecrated the People’s House by looting, destroying, murdering and causing mayhem.
Even after their insurrection was repulsed, Stefanik shamelessly continued her speech, claiming voter fraud — all of the allegations long ago laughably dismissed by the courts and fact-checkers as false, flimsy hearsay or lunatic conspiracy theories. Even Bill Barr, Trump’s handpicked AG, has dismissed them. Why not Stefanik?
We know Elise in the 21st District. She is a serial liar and first order crass opportunist like her senate colleagues, Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley. She’s right that lots of Americans believe there were voting irregularities. Trump surrogates like her have been hammering it into people’s poor heads for months. However, endlessly repeating lies, a typical Trump stratagem, doesn’t make it so, but it certainly riles up your base! That is exactly what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Stefanik is unapologetic, and completely unreflective about how her lies have helped provoke thousands of seriously deranged people to make their horrendous putsch on the Capitol building.
Her efforts to delegitimize the election helped spur the “stop the steal” attack, causing the violence she claims she abhors but is responsible for. In the melee, she was never in danger from those thugs who doubtless considered Stefanik one of Trump’s congressional “heroes.”
Resign immediately, and good riddance!
Mark MacWilliams, Canton