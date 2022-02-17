Letter to the editor: Residents have suffered enough

Editor:

No town wants smog fog (dirty air) however often towns struggling for better tax incentives and increased employment can fall prey to questionable deals. For example, Whitehall was considered as a home to a medical trash incinerator last year. For some reason the company disappeared. However, maybe they became disinterested because the condition of the available site next to the canal and railroad was damaged by a prior trash entity.

We know that our environs around Glens Falls are beholden to polluted air from the Hudson Falls incinerator, Finch Paper plant and Lehigh Cement. Now add to that the Hughes proposal in Fort Edward! They will have to come up with $90 million for the huge autoclave installation that is greedy for water and power under the guise of conservation. In addition, this Hughes company and its officers have failed miserably in Great Britain, Ireland, and France!

The folks in Fort Edward have suffered enough from the effects of pollution. Why don’t we help them plant a garden instead?

Helenmarie Sunkenberg, Glens Falls

