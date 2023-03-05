My father grew up in Moreau, proving that he wants the best for this town. I'm growing up in this town, into a young adult woman that plans on staying. I have learned to know the struggles of a small farm. Watching the farm sell feels like it was yesterday. We were all completely heartbroken but did it before we lost everything like the land. Only small farmers understand the struggles to make sure we would make the milk price in a week. We wanted solar to keep the agriculture in the town of Moreau. The plan was always to continue to see the beautiful Burt Road. He wasn't being selfish. He was trying to keep my dream alive to allow me to start back up what we once had. We were an old operation when the dairy was still running, meaning that it could not be successful back then. I am majoring in agricultural business to come back home and start it back up. I've even already started my own herd. It hurts to see that people think we only care about what we have for ourselves. But that's the opposite definition of farmers if you ask me. Farmers are THE most passionate people in this world. I don't want to come home after college and see developments where my farm once was. If we didn't care, we could've sold it. So since I am young, and have a lot to learn, I will continue to try and prove this land stays in this town as it is now. My father knows the statistics and the heart. I have the heart while learning the statistics to help. We want to keep the agriculture in this town.