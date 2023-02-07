I'd like to continue my scintillating dialogue with Moreau (fake) Supervisor Theodore Kusnierz, as reported in “Kusnierz rips campaign donations story.”

Kusnierz: “I did not receive one penny from Biochar. Not its owner, not his family, not his agents.”

Me: That's because the nearly $23,000 in overall campaign contributions you received in 2021 — when you ran unopposed! — is required to be deposited and managed in a separate campaign account. It's tantamount to me saying, “I did not receive one penny from the Social Security Administration because I have direct deposit.”

Kusnierz: “I have no clue.”

Me: Bingo! I've been saying for years you're clueless. Finally, one thing we can agree on after all the venom and misinformation spewing from your uncontrollable mouth.

Article: ... asserting that his agenda to bring new businesses into the town's industrial park, in turn, made him an attractive candidate for local office ... .

Me: So you're admitting 16 years on the Town Board, five years as fake supervisor and an estimated $2 million in total taxpayer expenses over the past 20 years has attracted only one business to the industrial park. And your imbecilic “agenda” supports inexperienced developers, two of whom have environmental violations on their stellar record, who would truck in chemical-laden sewage sludge. To Hades with “your” many constituents opposed. Absolute genius.

Kusnierz: “Oh yeah, I control your taxes ... .”

Me: You never cease to astound. I don't know if that's a threat, or you're admitting an ability to rig my taxes, or warning other residents of your power. So I'm just filing official complaints with state and federal agencies, along with a copy of the article, and let them investigate. Probably time to also review my options with an attorney.

Me: “You're (Kusnierz) a disgrace.”

Truer words never spoken.

Resign!

Dominic Tom,

Moreau