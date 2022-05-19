Letter to the editor: Resident against Biochar plant

Editor:

Open letter to the residents of the town of Moreau:

Reference: Biochar Solutions plant

Living in the town of Moreau some 30 years, my wife and I wish to go on record in opposition to the above-referenced plant to be located in our industrial park on Farnan Road.

Since the IP opened its doors, our town has been unable to find a suitable tenant for the park other than the National Grid (oversized) power substation. It was oversized at the time as NIMO was convinced by the “powers to be” of the explosion of new business that would be attracted to the new industrial park. The next and final customer to our park was an adhesive plant, which was not acceptable to the town of Voorheesville but readily accepted at Moreau Industrial Park.

Our Glens Falls community has a myriad of smokestacks along the path of the beautiful Hudson River. From paper plants, cement plants, trash plant in Hudson Falls and everything in between. The New York State Health Department is puzzled as to why our region has an unusually high cancer rate?

Do we really need another sludge/sewage plant spewing more toxic gases in the air we will breathe daily for the next 30 years? We don’t think so!

Joseph J. Henzel, South Glens Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0