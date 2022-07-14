Letter to the editor: Reserve military weapons for the police, military

I commend Paul Maille for his letter to the Post-Star ("Only military and police need use of AR-15 guns"). He has credibility as a combat veteran and a gun owner. He argues that there is no constitutional basis for ordinary citizens to own weapons such as the AR-15. As an experienced hunter, he argues that a true sportsman would never use such weapons; only the military or police need these weapons.

Indeed, it has become clear from the mass shootings in Buffalo, Florida and Texas that the police are often outgunned in these situations. Why is it that unstable citizens have better weapons and body armor than the police? What is the sense in that?

We need to face the fact that we have a problem in this country with citizens using AR-15 types of guns. Other countries, such as New Zealand, have faced this fact and done something about it. After a mass shooting in Christchurch in 2019 which left 51 people dead, assault weapons were banned and collected through a buyback program. Handguns and hunting rifles were not banned, only assault weapons. Since then, rates of gun violence and gun suicides have tumbled. Their politicians had the backbone to do what needed to be done, and their citizens are safer as a result. We are the only “advanced” nation with this level of gun violence.

I say to my fellow citizens, join us in saying that enough is enough! Children should not have to be afraid for their lives when they go to school. We should not have to be afraid when we go to a grocery store or to a public event. Enough is enough! Reserve military weapons for the military and the police.

Richard Morse, Warrensburg