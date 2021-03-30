Letter to the editor: Rescue bill equals lots of cash per person

Editor:

It appears that due to your rigorous schedule and exhaustive work on the latest Rescue America bill, you have forgotten some basic lessons you were taught in school. Therefore, we have decided to, in the words of Michelle Obama, re-educate you in basic civics math and critical thinking.

You first lesson is in civics. Repeat after me 10 times: “Fairness and equality are American values,” “Fairness and equality are American values.” Very good. We will now proceed with a simple math exercise.

You recently passed a $1.9 trillion bill aimed at rescuing America and providing relief to American businesses and American citizens due to the pandemic. You also have $1 trillion available from a previous bill. Your assignment is to add those numbers and divide the sum by the number of American citizens, which is approximately 330,000,000. The correct answer should be $8,787.87. That is the amount of funding per citizen available to assist citizens and businesses during these difficult times.

Multiply that number by the number of citizens in your state to find out how much your state could receive if the available funds were divided equally among the states. As an example, the little state of Vermont would be eligible for 660,000 people times $8787.87 which equals $5,272,722,000.