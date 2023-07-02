I guess if our totally useless FBI-CIA-DOJ weren't out chasing pipe dreams for the last five years, if their heads weren't so deep in the sand, we wouldn't have spy balloons, spy satellites, spies sitting in the laps of our senators, crawling all over Cuba and buying up land right outside our military facilities all over the country. They might have noticed some of these shenanigans.

If the CIA-FBI-DOJ weren't in the pocket of the Biden family, daddy and his son wouldn't be taking bribes all over the world. The whole world knew/knows the Bidens are as crooked as a worm wiggling on a hook, except the American voters.

Our Warren County leader, the one so worried about the drug dealers, rapists and child traffickers sneaking into our country by the minute, wish he was as worried about the senior citizens, children, and hardworking citizens that will need to deal with these low life cowards fleeing their own countries.

After all is said and done, these are the same people that you will find waving the flags of the countries they abandon. Instead of becoming faithful God-fearing citizens of this country, I can guarantee you they will kick us in the can at every turn of the screw. They will laugh in your faces as they cash their welfare checks.

Wanna get rid of this lot in a hurry? Round 'em up, induct 'em for four years in the military. Make that one of the terms of agreement towards citizenship.

John Siebrecht,

Queensbury