Editor:
I would like to endorse Jim LaFarr for the Warren County sheriff. I know that experience matters in this race and Jim has the right experience to lead our sheriff’s office going forward. He was, by Bud York’s own admission, Bud’s first choice to become undersheriff when Bob Swan retired. The reason? He is bright and has the necessary experience to lead the department.
I have known Jim for more than 10 years. I know him to be a hardworking, decent, family man. He has worked his way up the ranks as a sheriff to third in command. He has great ideas to move our sheriff’s office into the future. This election rests upon the Republican Primary. There is no Democrat in the race. So, if you are a registered Republican, vote with me for Jim LaFarr on June 25.
Russ Brady, Queensbury