Letter to the editor: Republicans should support Lincoln Project

Those who have commented on my letter from Aug. 27 really need to get more focused and more original.

The "kool-aid" comment is getting stale as the Republican Party! The cliche is truly getting worn out.

In some of my past letters, I have mentioned that I used to be a Republican. That party started its decline after Bush's second term. It is now the Trump party. The speakers at the RNC did not help matters and only reinforced how badly the party has deteriorated.

There is now an organization called The Lincoln Project. It is made up of Republicans who are against Trump. Mitt Romney had the guts to vote against Trump at the impeachment trial, and more Republicans are realizing that their party is crumbling, as I stated in my previous letter.

This has nothing to do with Democrats. Try looking it up. As for my statement that the Republican Party is a bizarre circus and mentally impaired, until I see otherwise that statement stands. Help it return to what it once was, and I'll change my mind.

Try supporting The Lincoln Project instead of the Trump Catastrophe. It is in the best interest of your party if you really care about it.

June Woodard, Queensbury

