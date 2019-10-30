Editor:
A letter in this section on Oct. 19 took a shot at Supervisor Sara Idleman about economic development and loss of business in Greenwich. The writer ties together two of her comments from meeting minutes that are a full decade apart where she called for action on this and offers them as evidence that nothing has happened in Greenwich in all that time.
If there has been no action, it’s Republicans who are to be held accountable. One of the writer’s observations about our situation is that Aubuchon Hardware relocated to Easton due to zoning technicalities in Greenwich. The writer ignores the fact they moved before Sara Idleman was supervisor. In fact, they moved while a Republican was supervisor and their party held total control of our Town Council, control they have held for as long as I can remember. The zoning restriction the writer complained about was put in place in 2007, long before Sara Idleman became supervisor.
The facts make it unarguable that Republicans bear full responsibility for any negative consequences of the town’s policies, including Aubuchon taking their assessment value to another town. To falsely lay this upon the current supervisor, who is currently outnumbered 4 to 1 on the Town Council, is specious to say the least. Republican control of the Greenwich Town Council got us here, and trying to shift responsibility away from themselves at election time is playing partisan politics and simply does not hold water.
If there’s a solution to Greenwich’s economic circumstances, it most certainly is not to elect more Republicans. It’s time to go in a new direction. I will vote for the Democratic ticket and urge my neighbors to do the same.
Mary MacKrell, Greenwich