Today, April 26, 2023, the GOP majority passed a debt ceiling proposal severely crippling the interests of the poor, working poor, disabled, students, every plant and animal on the planet, and the efforts to make Upstate New York a semiconductor industry hub, which will destroy that effort and bleed out the state’s economic opportunity and effort to broaden the tax base.

President Biden put up his plan on March 9, 2023. Ever since then, GOP Speaker McCarthy has been blaming Biden for not negotiating. The ordinary negotiating process is for both sides to put forth their own proposals in order to (*cough*) negotiate. Not McCarthy. And not Elise. Both have hammered Biden for this six-week delay, saying Biden refuses to negotiate.

I remember a Republican Party that had a sense of honor, although that has slipped away ever so slowly after Ike departed the White House. We might as well call today’s version of this “party” the “dog ate my homework” party. That more clearly describes the current party’s actions and aspirations.

Last week McCarthy joined CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” to argue his point. One host pointed out Trump’s tax cuts worth $3 trillion. But never mind. This is just one more thing that’s Biden’s and the Democrats’ fault. Uh huh.

Carol Clark,

Warrensburg