Editor:
I don’t recognize the Republican Party. I think of them as neo-Republicans, because they stand for nothing Republicans used to care about, and I do not wish to call them by the name that so many in Washington County proudly identify with. Neo-Republicans ignore the exploding budget deficit and national debt. They ignore the calls from the country for affordable health care, background checks, a clean environment and an end to the language of white supremacy. They show no leadership; only an interest in covering up the ongoing corruption.
You have free articles remaining.
This includes my congresswoman, Elise Stefanik. Ms. Stefanik has apparently discovered how much easier it is to tear down, gaslight, name-call, cherry pick and outright lie, rather than to govern or to protect or improve the lives of her constituents. The glee with which she has assumed her new role as one of the boys is shocking. NY21 deserves better than this.
Ellen Larson, Salem