The Republican-lead House has passed its debt ceiling solution. To the surprise of no one, the Democrats will now once again attempt to hold the nation's economy hostage until they can get all of their wish list items.

It is sad to see the media constantly shill for the Democratic Party on the issue. The media continues to insist it is Republicans who will not negotiate and are playing with a proverbial nuclear football. Each time there is a disagreement about the debt ceiling, the Democrat and mainstream media-symbiote use media coverage to browbeat the Republicans into submission. Submission in the form of granting all of the Democrat wishes.

However, the era of weak Republican leadership is over, we know that Congresswoman Stefanik is not afraid of the mainstream media or their libelous attacks. That's why she has such great support here among the voters of this district. This is the job we elected her to do and the American people put Republicans in charge of the House with a clear mandate. We are sick and tired of this administration's reckless spending. Stay strong on this Elise we're all behind you!

Jay Pasinello,

Brunswick