Letter to the editor: Republicans living in different world

Watching the Judiciary Committee Impeachment hearing today makes me think the Republicans who are defending the president are living in an alternate reality because they are presenting an alternate narrative to excuse the president's aberrant behavior. The evidence against him is indisputable, but they would have us believe that his intent was to protect the House designated Ukrainian aid to fight Russian aggression from landing in the pockets of corrupt Ukrainians! That's really rich! The united Republican front will say anything that will exonerate their corrupt leader, selling the citizens they serve a worthless bill of goods, hoping we will buy it, marching like bloodless zombies afraid to defy him. They lack integrity and honesty because they are doing his bidding when they know the truth. They know better and should be ashamed of themselves. And they call themselves patriots while selling out our democracy. And for what? For whom? A pot-bellied, baggy-eyed bully who is an embarrassment to the office of the presidency around the world. Lily-livered cowards! Nothing but pathetic cowards. I am disgusted. I want to send each and every one of them to stand in the corner with dunce caps on their heads. Shame!