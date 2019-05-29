Editor:
I think it's time to start putting more pressure on the Republican side of our government to step up to the plate and start doing something, anything besides keeping their seats in Congress well dusted with their behinds! This president does pretty much what he pleases, and while the Democrats go toe to toe with him, it's crickets on the Republican side. William Barr is becoming more and more Trump's attorney right in front of your faces and what are you doing about it? Crickets! He has put the worst people in charge of departments with absolutely no experience whatsoever and what have you done about it? Crickets! The most recent jaw-dropping remark from Ben Carson came when he thought an REO was an Oreo cookie! Why is he still in charge of Housing? Crickets! Elise Stefanik, I am calling on, and demanding that you get the ball rolling in Congress to get the deadbeat Congress off their behinds and start doing their jobs! You all work for the citizens of this country and you all had better start earning your pay! This circus has gone on long enough! You feel you're the better candidate? Prove it!
June Woodard, Queensbury