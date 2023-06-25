We humans often are unable to see what's obvious. How to explain our righteous support of slavery, owning another human being; glorifying colonialism, imperialism — going into another's land, outlawing their language, dances, culture, taking their mineral wealth; occupying lands of indigenous peoples, kidnapping children, forbidding them their language and culture. In the Jim Crow South, white Americans — unable to see dignity, intelligence, richness of Black Americans — feeling "superior" while perpetrating cruelty, injustice

Stefanik and MAGA Republicans cheer Trump, someone calling our fair election "stolen," rousing a violent insurrection, refusing to relinquish highly classified material, demeaning, threatening, calling facts "fake," elections rigged, investigations partisan politicized "witchhunts." I understand their quest for power, but cannot understand people believing them. Republican's "Blueprint to Save America" proposes reducing programs enriching our lives, our community — privatizing Medicare, raising the age of Social Security, reducing money from COVID relief (helping our community), infrastructure (building roads, bridges, water systems), chip acts (providing jobs), regulations protecting air, water, earth; green energies (reducing dependence on fossil fuels contributing to global warming). Their proposal: more tax breaks for corporations, the wealthy.

The group "Patriotic Millionaires" view our extreme income disparity as threatening democracy. They want to change "the influence of high net worth individuals on our political system that have long used their wealth to stack the deck in their favor at the expense of working and middle class families." They support Sanders' reforms to current estate tax, speak against Republican resistance to raising their taxes to reduce budget deficit. "Critical Thinking, the real national deficit" — my bumper sticker.

Our deepest blindness? Not fully absorbing our loss of biodiversity, devastating floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, droughts, wildfires, record heat, polluted air, water, ocean, melting glaciers, an unlivable earth. Not seeing fossil fuel emissions, deforesting, pollution, waste endangering our home. The Republican "plan" doesn't include earth, children, preservation of life.

Bernice Mennis,

West Fort Ann