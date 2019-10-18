Editor:
In her campaign for re-election, Greenwich’s supervisor has expressed concern over the town’s lack of economic development.
Fast rewind to 2010: From Greenwich Council minutes: “Jan. 5, 2010, Supervisor Idleman gave the following report. Town: 1) Roundtable discussion on economic development. Will invite some business leaders and would like to have a councilman attend as well. Tentative date will be a daytime meeting in February or March.”
Fast forward to 2019. “June 11, 2019: As for the Town Council, we have reorganized the Greenwich Economic Development Group. Started in 2010 its members met for several years with a vision of marketing Greenwich as a great place to live and work.”
If one were to summarize in one word the supervisor’s performance between those years “zero” will do. Instead, Greenwich has moved from the thriving community to a turnstile for businesses coming and going.
The Republican candidates also promise to focus on economic development, but there is a difference; they bring a wealth of business experience and the prospect of a business-friendly environment, not antagonistic, unlike the loss of Aubuchon Hardware to Easton because of a technical zoning restriction regarding parking.
Incidentally, Aubuchon has an assessed value of $849,057 in Easton. The median home value in Greenwich is $189,100. Aubuchon’s assessment would be the equivalent of 4 1/2 homes on Greenwich’s assessment roll. Since homeowners make up more than 75 percent of Greenwich’s property tax roll, Aubuchon would have been a welcome addition.
Ralph Vecchio, Greenwich