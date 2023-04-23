It would have been a different story if, when Trump lost in 2020, he conceded to Biden instead of spending years shouting the election “stolen,” getting Fox News and majority of Republican politicians repeating the lie, rousing a mob to attack our Capitol. The Republican Party would still have passed their “signature tax bill” giving huge tax breaks to the wealthy, increasing deficit and income inequality. They would still remove regulations protecting our air, water, and earth, catering to corporate interests and fossil fuels. But they wouldn’t be crazy, wouldn’t court white supremacists and anti-Semites, spread absurd conspiracy theories, treat a threatening, arrogant Trump as god. They’d be for the Second Amendment but not make Kyle Rittenhouse a hero for killing two protestors or send Christmas greetings with their kids holding rifles.

Stefanik and MAGAN Republicans obsessively repeat their robotic “script” about “dangerous extreme far left Biden/Democrats, socialists (pedophiles) destroying our country.” They blame Soros (i.e. Jews) for supporting Bragg and all investigations into truth. Evidence, facts, questioning are dismissed as witch hunts. Words like freedom, parental rights, and family values are used to arouse anger against teachers, election workers, librarians, climate scientists: to ban books, control curriculum, defund public libraries. Instead of legislation to support our real needs, they pass hundreds of laws against trans, against women’s reproductive choices. In the name of preventing nonexistent fraud, they pass bills restricting and suppressing voting rights. Rigged gerrymandering has deprived many communities of any voice. Tennessee expelled two black Democrats for speaking out for safe gun safety. Who are these people wanting power and control?

It’s important to be awake/aware/woke. Don’t most people want dignity, respect; value kindness, caring, justice, fairness; want good work, livable wages, medical care, affordable housing; want democracy not despotic rulers, violence?; and want to preserve and protect our fragile and endangered earth?

Bernice Mennis

West Fort Ann