Letter to the editor: Republican values are really lacking

How can three years of absurd behavior by our president be totally unnoticed by the Republicans?

Do they believe that his form of representation of our government is acceptable? Alienating our allies, destroying foreign policy, neglecting immigration rules that our forefathers died for, walls we do not need, totally neglecting environmental issues that are so important to our survival while slandering people, calling them names at public hearings and rallies.

The White House has been a revolving door since he took office. He has a knack of distracting the issues and sidestepping facts that he knows nothing about.

If the Republicans think this makes a good leader, what are they?

Truth, honesty, and common sense, where did it go? Insults, negative propaganda, lies, presented on TV in all forms. Freedom of lying, cheating, stealing, money first, greed respected.

What do you tell the children?

Vincent Riggi, Lake George

