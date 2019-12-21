Letter to the editor: Republican Party is now Trump's Party

Editor:
With the ascendancy of Donald Trump, the servile obedience of Republican U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives, the Republican Party at the national level is dead. It’s time to replace the Republican elephant with a symbol of the Trump Party. I suggest Trump’s head on the body of a weasel, an animal in common folklore considered sneaky, conniving, backstabbing and untrustworthy.
New York Times opinion writer Timothy Egan stated: “You have to believe that most Republicans in Congress know that Trump has violated his oath of office. But most of them are cowards.”
You have free articles remaining.
One of those less than courageous Trump Party loyalists is Elise Stefanik. I emailed Congresswoman Stefanik the following question three times: “Is it appropriate for President Trump to ask a foreign leader to investigate a political rival?” She responded but didn’t answer my specific query. That’s hardly surprising from ever-elusive Elise who stated: “When it comes to the president, I support the president.”
Her take on the impeachment inquiry is that Congressman Adam Schiff (Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence) is lying. A pathetic statement in light of her allegiance to a shamefully dishonest president who has told thousands of lies since taking office. One would expect more from Stefanik, a Harvard University graduate. Apparently she never took courses in logic, ethics or moral philosophy.
The principal scoundrel in the television soap opera “Dallas” (1978-91) was oil tycoon J.R. Ewing who said: “Once you give up your integrity, the rest is a piece of cake.” A perfect motto for Trump Party weasels.
George Bryjak, Bloomingdale