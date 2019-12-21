Letter to the editor: Republican Party is now Trump's Party

Editor:

With the ascendancy of Donald Trump, the servile obedience of Republican U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives, the Republican Party at the national level is dead. It’s time to replace the Republican elephant with a symbol of the Trump Party. I suggest Trump’s head on the body of a weasel, an animal in common folklore considered sneaky, conniving, backstabbing and untrustworthy.

New York Times opinion writer Timothy Egan stated: “You have to believe that most Republicans in Congress know that Trump has violated his oath of office. But most of them are cowards.”

One of those less than courageous Trump Party loyalists is Elise Stefanik. I emailed Congresswoman Stefanik the following question three times: “Is it appropriate for President Trump to ask a foreign leader to investigate a political rival?” She responded but didn’t answer my specific query. That’s hardly surprising from ever-elusive Elise who stated: “When it comes to the president, I support the president.”