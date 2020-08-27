Letter to the editor: Republican Party is a bizarre circus

Editor:

I have been watching short excerpts from different speakers at the RNC Convention and all I can say is … what in the world was that?!

According to these speakers, a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for the end of the world! I think they all took the same drama class at Trump University, or they all escaped from the same mental institution!

Here are some examples of what they said about voting for Biden: Kimberly Guilfoyle, "Democrats want to steal your liberty and freedom." Don Jr., "They are coming for our freedom of speech." Patricia McClosky, the woman who along with her husband pointed their guns at protesters, and got arrested for it, "Biden wants to abolish suburbs. Your family won't be safe anywhere." Steve Scalise, "The party wants to burn down the foundation of our country to the ground." Matt Gaetz, "They want to disarm you, empty the prisons, lock you in your home, and invite MS13 to live next door." And finally, Natalie Harp, a bone cancer survivor, "There is no hope for escape except death itself."