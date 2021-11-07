Letter to the editor: Republican has Stefanik concerns

Editor:

Let me preface by stating that I am a registered Republican. I wish to comment on a recent mailing, and an online update (last week) from Elise Stefanik. I am absolutely turned away by the rabid partisanship infused in this information. The constant anti-left/anti-socialist rhetoric is better suited for Kevin McCarthy's desk, not my kitchen table. I would challenge her to even define the terms. Three times the congresswoman appeared with Fox News personalities. Does she have a side job with them?

My concern is that Elise Stefanik has moved so far to the right that she has lost sight of the middle, where the solutions are. She is an obstruction, not an effective legislator who is moving anything forward. We at least deserve the infrastructure that didn't happen in the previous administration. I'm not paying her to be a partisan hack.

The congresswoman also clearly advocates for justice to be served on Andrew Cuomo, but no mention of similar treatment of those who instigated and carried out the insurrection on Jan. 6. I guess those were her people.

I can't close without noting Elise Stefanik's continuing loyalty to the toxic anti-democratic Donald Trump. We really should consider filling that congressional seat with someone who can put the district before the politics. Thank you.

Ron Kuhr, Argyle

