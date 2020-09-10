Letter to the editor: Reporting issues with postal service

Editor:
In light of all the recent issues surrounding USPS, I decided to write about my own experience with that institution in the previous week.
On Tuesday Aug. 25, I received a credit card bill. Oh well! I promptly wrote a check, placed it in my mailbox and lifted the red flag on the side of the box up. Yet my mail wasn’t picked up on Wednesday.
On Thursday, my husband saw a mail carrier slowing down by our house, but they didn’t stop, didn’t pick up or drop off anything. Now on Thursdays we usually receive “Local First” — a free, pennysaver- type publication. Not that Thursday! Situation didn’t improve on Friday — we didn’t get any mail and my lone envelope was still sitting in the box, still waiting...
On Saturday around 2 p.m. I called my post office. I didn’t get any answers, apparently the office closes at 12:30 on Saturdays. I called again Monday morning, got an answer this time — my regular mail carrier took a week vacation and the substitute was driving the route. I understand that to some degree but still, I was basically without the mail service for four out of six days in the Aug. 24-Aug. 30 week. That’s not OK!
My mail was finally picked up on Monday, and I received one more bill to pay. Still no pennysaver. On Tuesday, mail was picked up without a problem and three letters were dropped off. One looked like a check from IRS. Too bad they were all clearly addressed to my next door neighbor. And yes, we all have big, visible numbers on our mail boxes.
So that’s that — my week of adventures with postal service, now if you will excuse me I have to switch all my bills to electronic payments!
Dorothy Anderson, Lake Luzerne
