Letter to the editor: Reporting issues with postal service

Editor:

In light of all the recent issues surrounding USPS, I decided to write about my own experience with that institution in the previous week.

On Tuesday Aug. 25, I received a credit card bill. Oh well! I promptly wrote a check, placed it in my mailbox and lifted the red flag on the side of the box up. Yet my mail wasn’t picked up on Wednesday.

On Thursday, my husband saw a mail carrier slowing down by our house, but they didn’t stop, didn’t pick up or drop off anything. Now on Thursdays we usually receive “Local First” — a free, pennysaver- type publication. Not that Thursday! Situation didn’t improve on Friday — we didn’t get any mail and my lone envelope was still sitting in the box, still waiting...

On Saturday around 2 p.m. I called my post office. I didn’t get any answers, apparently the office closes at 12:30 on Saturdays. I called again Monday morning, got an answer this time — my regular mail carrier took a week vacation and the substitute was driving the route. I understand that to some degree but still, I was basically without the mail service for four out of six days in the Aug. 24-Aug. 30 week. That’s not OK!