Editor:
It’s good to read the news in the papers. Your reporters do a great job reporting the news. I wish they would use words that most people understand instead of fancy words that you don’t know the meaning of and sometimes can’t find in the dictionary. Most people that read your paper and other papers are not graduates from Oxford. It’s easier to understand the plain old-fashioned words. I am sure you get the message.
Sid Gordon, Saratoga