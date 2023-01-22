Letter to the editor: Replace ignorance with knowledge now

While I appreciate Evan Lawrence mentioning some of my remarks in his 01/12/2023 article on the Cambridge School "Indians" controversy, a major point was missed.

Unless CCSD students are taught the facts about the misuse of that label, they will be unable to make sense of the uproar.

"Indians" was not just a geographical mistake by Columbus, a skilled navigator. In an attempt to protect his paycheck, he perpetrated a fraud. To build up his income, he introduced plantation slavery into the Americas, brutalizing natives 120 years before the first African slaves arrived. He justified his brutality by using the "los Indios" as a racial slur, falsely describing natives as savage aggressors, unworthy of human rights. Columbus was eventually imprisoned for his crimes, but the lies and the label he created lived on, used to deprive native Americans of land, livelihoods and life for over 500 years.

Americans have a record of denying the more sordid facts of our history, but ignorance doesn't help us get to a better place. We owe the upcoming generation the whole truth, warts and all, so that they can break free of past mistakes. That is an educational imperative that has been postponed and ignored far too long.

Almost all the adults upset by the NYS mandate weren't taught the facts either, so an action to correct a centuries-old injustice is taken by them as an offensive imposition.

NYS Education could help if they offered a certified curriculum and helped underwrite its implementation. Our common task is to replace ignorance with knowledge and the time to do that is today.

James Reid,

Cambridge