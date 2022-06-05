Letter to the editor: Rep. Stefanik's accomplishments

Some of her accomplishments and goals include making it a priority to place the needs of her constituents first and above all else.

Congresswoman Stefanik submitted an amicus brief led by her colleague, Representative Claudia Tenney, regarding New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Corlett in order to strike down New York’s unconstitutional SAFE Act, while maintaining an A+ NRA rating; the highest in NYS.

Additionally, Congresswoman Stefanik has been endorsed by every single local and state police union, including Border Patrol. She has voted to codify the Hyde Amendment to protect American taxpayers from funding abortions. The congresswoman has been responsible for returning over $250 million of taxpayer dollars back to the North Country in the form of federal appropriations, grants and constituent casework. Most important is her efforts to unify the Republican Party by being elected GOP House Conference chair. These are only a few. The list is lengthy. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has the experience and a proven record of successful positive achievements for the North Country and 21st CD. None of her opponents can make that claim.