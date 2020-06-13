Letter to the editor: Rep. Stefanik will not go down in history

In the Fall of 1777 one of the most important fights for American Democracy took place in Upstate New York. The Battle of Saratoga, due in large part to Major General Philip Schuyler, marks a turning point in the War for American Independence. This victory would later be embodied in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Later that century, Alexander Hamilton, another patriotic New Yorker with ties to the North Country, would fight for the inclusion of the Bill of Rights with the Constitution. The 1st Amendment to the Bill of rights codifies our belief that free speech and the right to peacefully assemble are foundational, essential, non-negotiable parts of our American Democracy.