Letter to the editor: Rep. Stefanik under the spell of Trump

Cult of personality, or a cult of the leader, is the result of an effort which is made to create an idealized and heroic image of a leader by a government, often through unquestioning flattery and praise.

Ms. Stefanik is under the spell of the carnival hawker Donald Trump. But be clear — it's only to further her own agenda.

Remember when she wouldn't give an opinion of him. Ms. Stefanik, with her endless supply of disinformation from sources such as Breitbart, OAN, Truth Social and, of course Fox, where she's found a new side gig ... complete with a transformation of fake eyelashes and new wardrobe.

Lipstick on a pig.

Her resistance to facts, her pledged allegiance to Trump and her lack of communication with constituents are enough to vote her out.

Her social media accounts are beyond disgusting. Smears of people who think differently are common. Name calling, false information and Q conspiracies are her game.

Is this community that stupid that they really want this shrew to represent them?

She endorses white nationalists such as Carl Paladino and Scott Pressler.

Unless you're a racist, this should disturb you.

Pressler actually has made it to the SPLC list of hate groups.

Her thirst for power and hopes for a vice presidency have made her an ally to criminality.

It's clear her career comes first and her ability to twist facts is second to none.

How can anyone with a conscience support this lying woman? Dan Stec — take note. We see you playing the same game.

Beth Wadleigh, Moreau