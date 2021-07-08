Letter to the editor: Rep. Stefanik: Please answer these questions

Editor:

North Country Earth Action (northcountryearthaction.org) is a local activist group addressing the climate crisis and promoting citizen action.

On July 2, 2021, we participated in Pollution Independence Day by marching to the office of Elise Stefanik. The Climate Crisis Policy Network sponsored the event, organizing citizens across the country to visit the offices of their elected officials to call for an end to climate pollution.

We left the following handout with Representative Stefanik's staff and await her response:

Representative Stefanik — Your constituents want to know:

• How will you protect us in District 21 from carbon and methane pollution?

• Will you join other Republicans in the newly formed House "Conservative Climate Caucus" to address climate change?

• If not, why not?

• Are you afraid the ex-president will be mad at you if you do?

• Do you believe that greenhouse gas pollution is warming the earth and causing disastrous weather extremes and harm to all life?