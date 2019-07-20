Editor:
I sent a letter to Rep. Elise Stefanik after merely looking at the first page of the paper July 16. I asked her how many times will she say that what President Donald Trump says and does is unacceptable before she stops accepting it? I said she should join Justin Amash in calling for impeachment, otherwise her words are like the "thoughts and prayers" offered after yet another gun massacre, meaningless and without merit.
Then I opened up the paper and all three letters to the editor were from people who apparently feel as I do. Trump is a menace to our country, and if our representatives are too afraid to stand up and do what's right, then we need to elect some who will. I asked Stefanik for a response to my question. We'll see what I get. I'm guessing either nothing, or her usual mealy-mouthed gobbledygook non-answer. But I want to know: How many times is she going to accept the unacceptable?
Tanya Goldstein, West Hebron