Letter to the editor: Rep. Stefanik has inspired women

Editor:

It is an inspiration to women everywhere to have Congresswoman Stefanik as our representative in Congress. She has not only had a successful career, but she has also done so while being a mother.

In addition, while she herself has been an effective representative, she has also helped to enable the success of other great Republican women. She has done this through EPAC, which has supported many elections and directly resulted in many women winning their elections. That is certainly the mark of an effective leader.

As a woman, it is inspiring and encouraging to see more and more Republican women throw their hat in the ring for elections across the country. It is truly inspiring to see so many women with great ideas succeed time after time in their elections.

Congresswoman Stefanik has shown women across this country that if they want to have a future in politics, they most certainly can. I know that if this country keeps electing women such as Stefanik, and the other women who have been helped by EPAC, then this country is in good hands. There is no better place for Republican women to make a difference in this country than in elected office.

Meg Messitt, Wilton

