Editor:
Elise Stefanik failed her constituents at Wednesday’s House Intelligence Committee hearing. Stefanik showed no concern for the egregious findings in the Mueller Report. In fact, rather than posing earnest, pertinent questions to Robert Mueller, she instead dedicated her questioning to undermining the validity of the FBI’s investigation. Stefanik never asked Mueller whether the multiple, documented actions identified in the report constitute criminal conduct by our president. Instead she deliberately (?!) confused the public by suggesting FBI misconduct when she focused her attention away from the president and on to Carter Page and the bureau’s classified use of the “Steele Dossier.” She knows better. Last year she endorsed and defended a memo released solely by GOP members of the House Intelligence Committee. In that Feb. 2, 2018 memo, she and her GOP colleagues specifically acknowledged that the FBI initiated the counterintelligence investigation into Russia and the Trump campaign in July 2016 based on information about Trump campaign aide, George Papadopoulos. (A subsequently-released Democratic memo acknowledged the same.) She’s using the “Steele Dossier” as a smoke screen for Trump’s unveiled contempt for the law. We need our congresswoman to engage with facts and integrity, not innuendo. Call her office at 518-743-0964 to tell her why her performance at the hearing failed you.
Nicole Clarke, Hagaman