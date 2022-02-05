Letter to the editor: Rental location is sought for family

Editor:

When we started our effort to resettle an Afghan family here in the Glens Falls region, we could not have predicted how amazing our community’s response would be. It has been truly wonderful! As a result, we have come quickly to the point of checking the boxes on the application needed for us to be credentialed to receive a family. As soon as we fire off that application, we can know who our family is going to be and when they will arrive.

However, there is one as yet unchecked box, a requirement not yet satisfied … which is the reason for this letter.

We haven’t been able to find an apartment or house suitable for the family. We are asking our neighbors for help in this search.

Here are our hopes for the home. Since we have asked for a family of four, which is likely to be composed of parents and children, it should be a two- or three-bedroom unit. It would be great if the place is in town, as the family will not have a car. However, we have plenty of volunteers who will be happy to drive the family around, so a downtown location is not critical. Finally, wherever its location, it is hoped that the neighborhood will be family friendly.

The Adirondack Welcome Circle will be paying the rent. Because of our community’s generosity we can afford a reasonable one. We are certain that the family will be here for at least three to six months, but we do not yet know if they will stay longer. Understandably, many Afghans hope eventually to move to where a group of their compatriots also live, so our family may move on. On the other hand, our family might find what we offer here to be so good that they will want to remain our neighbors. At this point we simply do not know.

Anyone who has information about an available place, please contact us at the email address below. We will be most grateful.

The Adirondack Welcome Circle: adirondackwelcomecircle@gmail.com

Richard Leach, Queensbury

