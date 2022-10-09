Letter to the editor: Remembering the scourge of polio

When I read the headline to Dr. Richard Leach's latest guest essay, "How serious a threat is polio to us?" I immediately thought: you don't want to know.

Ten days after my 2nd birthday, in my hometown of San Diego, my mother contracted polio and became a quadriplegic for the rest of her life. She died at 66 of pneumonia due to her polio-weakened respiratory system.

That tiny virus destroyed not only her body but our family as well, reaching into every possible corner of our lives in ways that affect us even today. When each vaccine-preventable disease has an outbreak — such as measles a few years back — I have thought, thank God it isn't polio, but now here we are.

Please, don't willingly let this disease, or others, destroy your family.

Rosemary Gorton, Hudson Falls