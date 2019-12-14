Letter to the editor: Remembering the man with the biker bar

Editor:

The lady on the other end of my phone said, “How are we going to stop a ‘biker bar’ from opening in our village?”

The word had spread throughout our community that the village had received an application to open a long-closed, backstreet pub under the ownership of a man who rode a motorcycle and was prominent member of the “Hell’s Angels.”

Fear spread throughout the neighborhood! It was going to be unruly, noisy and our backstreets overcome with hoodlums.

I interview all new applicants that propose to open licensed premises. It’s important that they know our local laws, noise ordinance, where to call for assistance and that we want to help them become successful.

The applicant, Bob Merchant, came to visit with me at village hall. Tall, slender, disheveled hair with a gravelly voice and wearing his Hell’s Angels jacket! He spoke to me respectively about his dreams of owning a bar-restaurant in Lake George.

He extolled his secret barbecue sauce. Bob spoke about wanting to join the chamber, hold benefits for the needy, his Nurse’s Charity and volunteering for the Winter Carnival.