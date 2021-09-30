Letter to the editor: Remembering 9/11, feeling blest

Editor:

I don’t know of anything good that ever came out of the Twin Towers disaster, commemorated recently, but I dare say, my wife and I are enormously fortunate people. I think blest is the appropriate word. The years don’t pass that we don’t think of what might have been.

Our eldest son worked in a high-rise environment throughout his business career in NYC. One such locale was the Empire State Building, and there were several more to follow. He had two children by his first wife, difficult to see Wednesday evenings when he had father’s rights and so he began thinking of a career change uptown. My advice was to stay put, he had an outstanding executive job.

One day upon arriving at work, he watched the fire department stage a practice disaster should there ever be a need, and it frightened him enough to make him make the change he wanted. He worked on the 34th floor of Tower #1. He made his move three months before the disaster. He still has his office key. Three of his people never made it out alive. He now lives across the corn field from us here at Lake Sunnyside and works in Troy.