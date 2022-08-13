Letter to the editor: Remember this: No one is above the law

Well, it looks like investigations into Donald Trump are ramping up. Many of his supporters, especially his fellow Republican colleagues are demanding to know why he is being investigated, and what are they looking for.

Maybe what they can do to pass the time is look into some law books to understand what goes on in an investigation. For decades, police, detectives, crime units, etc., have conducted investigations into criminal activity. They don't take out a full page ad in the local newspaper, or go on national TV to announce or provide detailed information on who or why they are investigating! It's their job to investigate, that's what they were hired for. Other people who are not being investigated don't have any right to ask about an investigation. It is absolutely none of their business. They can demand answers until the cows come home ... it is none of their business.

When the investigation is over, if anything is uncovered, then they will be told the results. They are not "entitled" to know anything. The very reason that an investigation is conducted is because there is credible evidence that was brought before a judge to issue a search warrant. Judges know the laws much better than the Republicans in Congress do. They see a crime happen right in front of their faces, and seek refuge in the "Land of Denial," then try to convince people that they never saw it. If this investigation turns up something, then all of us will know because we have the right to know if an elected official is corrupt or not.

And no matter who you are, if you've done the crime, you do the time! As Merrick Garland said, "No one is above the law."

June Woodard, Queensbury