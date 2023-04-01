Hopefully the following will ease our troubled time.

Time brings its varied happenings and each must have a share, whether of joy or sadness, for all we must prepare. No one’s exempt from trouble, some days we need for rain, but through we have our sorrows — roses will bloom again.

Morale may be deflated, with business dull and slow, but do not be discouraged, take hold and make it go. Look up, take heart and hold on until success is plain, for when you least expect them — roses will bloom again.

Someone may rouse your anger but you will happier live if you can curb your temper and then through love forgive. Be patient in your actions and though you suffer pain, the pain refines the spirit — roses will bloom again.

Has there been cold indifference? Kind words heal many a wound. Sad tears are dried with kisses, and joy and cheer around. Life is too short to quarrel. Love, though we may differ. Roses will bloom again.

Kenneth R. Williams,

South Glens Falls

Editor's note: The writer of the letter requested The Post-Star reprint a letter previously published.