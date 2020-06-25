Letter to the editor: Remedy to Trump is months away

Editor:
What’s it all about Alfie?
Us “been around a while” folks will remember the 1966 movie that stared Michael Caine and Shelly Winters. They had a wonderful way of putting a spin on “the meaning of love life.”
Now we are confronted by racial bias and police brutality in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The protest marches started off on May 26, 2020, to protect the rights of our black minority. In the beginning, party affiliation had nothing to do with the situation.
Now, 10 days later, the four cops who killed George Floyd have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder — but the protest marches continue!
The masks of everyone have been ripped off by the pandemic and social injustice. It’s not just the blacks that are now being “tear gassed” and beaten into submission by Trump’s federal troops. Thank God three- and four-star U.S. military generals and admirals are speaking out against this attack on what’s left of our democracy.
As fires ablaze, all Trump and the GOP can do is to pour gasoline on them.
The only remedy is still six months away and is severely threatened by voter suppression. Mitch McConnell is doing everything he can to keep blacks and poor from voting.
To borrow a phrase from Trump, I would vote for anyone that “had a pulse” to get him out of office before he kills many more thousands of Americans. I can think of many bad names for Trump — but The Post-Star won’t print them.
Today is Saturday, June 6, 2020 — 76 years after the D-Day landings in Normandy. Many men gave their lives so we could enjoy the freedoms we have today.
Now Trump, “gas-lighter-in-chief,” would take them away from us!
Ron Hintz, Argyle
