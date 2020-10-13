Letter to the editor: Reject winner-take-all thinking

Editor:

I was playing tic-tac-toe with my 3 1/2 year old granddaughter recently. She placed her marker in a third open spot and I declared, “You won!” “No,” she said as she placed my marker in an open slot giving me 3 in a row, “Everybody wins!”

That is the spirit of democracy that is missing in America today; a 3-year-old can understand it, why is it so hard for others? We move forward through consensus, through working together, cooperatively. Winner-take-all thinking that has pervaded our country in recent years is not making us a better people or a better country.

Fortunately we have a set of candidates in our region who will listen to others with open minds, work cooperatively with everyone, and will strive for solutions to problems so that we all win. I urge you to vote for Amanda Magee, Claudia Braymer, Kimberly Davis, and Tedra Cobb.

Mike Parwana, Queensbury

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0