Letter to the editor: Reject winner-take-all thinking

Editor:
I was playing tic-tac-toe with my 3 1/2 year old granddaughter recently. She placed her marker in a third open spot and I declared, “You won!” “No,” she said as she placed my marker in an open slot giving me 3 in a row, “Everybody wins!”
That is the spirit of democracy that is missing in America today; a 3-year-old can understand it, why is it so hard for others? We move forward through consensus, through working together, cooperatively. Winner-take-all thinking that has pervaded our country in recent years is not making us a better people or a better country.
Fortunately we have a set of candidates in our region who will listen to others with open minds, work cooperatively with everyone, and will strive for solutions to problems so that we all win. I urge you to vote for Amanda Magee, Claudia Braymer, Kimberly Davis, and Tedra Cobb.
Mike Parwana, Queensbury
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!