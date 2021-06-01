Letter to the editor: Reject expansion of assisted suicide

Editor:
Assisted suicide is a dangerous public policy that threatens the most vulnerable in our state. I urge New York legislators to reject assisted suicide, and instead work to increase access to better medical care and treatment options.
Proponents of assisted suicide often point to unbearable pain as a reason for legalizing assisted suicide. I know something about unbearable pain. I have lived with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, known as the "suicide disease," for more than 20 years.
But the data from Oregon, the state where assisted suicide has been legal the longest, shows that unbearable pain is not among the top reasons that patients choose assisted suicide. Loss of autonomy, decreasing ability to participate in life activities, and loss of dignity are the top three reasons patients reported when choosing assisted suicide. These disability-related concerns are serious, but ought to be addressed with multi-disciplinary care, not premature death.
Assisted suicide laws are impossible to regulate and ripe for abuse and harm. A study conducted by the National Council on Disability, an independent federal agency, found that the "safeguards" in assisted suicide laws are ineffective at protecting patients from abuse and harm. The Disability Rights and Education Fund in Oregon and Washington, states where assisted suicide is legal, that include — doctor shopping, a lack of psychiatric consultations, coercion by family members and economic conditions, and a breakdown in the following of rules and conduct attendant to the law.
The last thing that New York needs after a year full of loss is for suicide to be more accessible. I urge New York legislators to expand access to quality medical care and treatment options, rather than institutionalize suicide.
Lenora LeMay, Mechanicville