Letter to the editor: Reject expansion of assisted suicide

Editor:

Assisted suicide is a dangerous public policy that threatens the most vulnerable in our state. I urge New York legislators to reject assisted suicide, and instead work to increase access to better medical care and treatment options.

Proponents of assisted suicide often point to unbearable pain as a reason for legalizing assisted suicide. I know something about unbearable pain. I have lived with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, known as the "suicide disease," for more than 20 years.

But the data from Oregon, the state where assisted suicide has been legal the longest, shows that unbearable pain is not among the top reasons that patients choose assisted suicide. Loss of autonomy, decreasing ability to participate in life activities, and loss of dignity are the top three reasons patients reported when choosing assisted suicide. These disability-related concerns are serious, but ought to be addressed with multi-disciplinary care, not premature death.