Letter to the editor: Reining in our oil and gas addiction

Editor:

Earlier this month, over 1,000 concerned scientists around the world chose civil disobedience to highlight the climate emergency; immediate elimination for any new fossil fuel projects and subsidies is core to getting some control on the situation.

Our national and state grids need to be converted to clean renewable energy for rapid transition to electrification and electric vehicles. Our fossil fuel workers need retraining and a firm promise for employment in the green sector.

False solutions such as carbon capture shouldn’t overshadow regenerative agriculture and forestation.

Nationally, the president and Congress have not implemented comprehensive emergency protective legislation; a number of excellent sponsored bills sponsored a passage, including The Earth Bill (www.earthbill.org ) addressing food, energy and transportation for an 80% emission reduction by 2030. Press all representatives!

As residents of New York we can pressure Gov. Hochul and Speaker Heastie to better walk the talk in supporting climate bills before the end of this legislative session on June 2.

There is a NYS bill that would allow NYPA (the New York Power Authority) to switch to renewable sourcing: New York Build Public Renewables Act (A1466, Carroll; S6453, Parker); one to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies, one to divest the NYS teachers pension fund from fossil fuels and an all-electric buildings act.

There are online lobbying sessions for various state renewable energy, plastics and agricultural bills and opportunities to testify at public hearings for implementation of the 2019 state climate bill the CLCPA.

Direct action, fossil fuel divestment, requesting local municipalities to create climate action plans and update emergency preparedness for extreme weather events are area actions.

Reining in of runaway consumer culture with its addiction to oil, gas and everything related is the challenge of our time. For information: earthactionsquad@gmail.com.

Lisa Adamson, North Country Earth Action, Lake George

