Letter to the editor: Refusing the mask was act of arrogance

On page A7, Wednesday, April 29 in The Post-Star, there was a picture worth a thousand words.
The vice president copied the president's controversial way by not wearing a mask, which was an apparent violation of the Mayo Clinic Medical Center's policy requiring them. Everyone else in the picture wore a mask.
Webster Dictionary states, arrogance is a sense of superiority which manifests itself in an overbearing manner.
Kenneth Williams, South Glens Falls
