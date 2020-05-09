Letter to the editor: Refusing the mask was act of arrogance

Letter to the editor: Refusing the mask was act of arrogance

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

On page A7, Wednesday, April 29 in The Post-Star, there was a picture worth a thousand words.

The vice president copied the president's controversial way by not wearing a mask, which was an apparent violation of the Mayo Clinic Medical Center's policy requiring them. Everyone else in the picture wore a mask.

Webster Dictionary states, arrogance is a sense of superiority which manifests itself in an overbearing manner.

Kenneth Williams, South Glens Falls

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News