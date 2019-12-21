Letter to the editor: Refreshing to see not everyone bamboozled

As such, it was quite refreshing to me to see that at least some people in Elise Stefanik's congressional district are not completely bamboozled by her fresh-faced demeanor and political opportunism. Ever since her face first appeared on the national news with her total distortion of Trump's actions, I have read with alarm the number of letters to the editor in support of her retrograde views, and find your commentary to have been a breath of fresh air in the fog that permeates the whole squalid Trump administration.