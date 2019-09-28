Editor:
Listening to the debates of the Democratic candidates for president, I thought how good to hear thoughtful discussion about real issues affecting our lives; climate change and possible paths to limit catastrophic harm to our planet; social justice and criminal justice reform; sensible gun policies; medical care as a human right; immigration reform and paths to citizenship; education, racism, infrastructure, raising the minimum wage, economic inequality. A rich discussion with differences between the candidates. The only issue missing from the discussion was cultural misogyny – the prevalence of rape, domestic violence, denial of reproductive rights, inequality at so many levels – and the connection between patriarchal power, gun violence and war. But still I felt good. Finally we were having deep and meaningful discussions.
I felt the same goodness hearing young people marching for their future, speaking forcefully and so articulately about real solutions to catastrophic climate change – the necessity of limiting our energy uses, our exploitation of the earth; the need to develop sustainable alternative energies, providing good jobs; to keep fossil fuels in the ground; to limit the power of corporations to buy politicians and shape domestic and foreign politics. They understood climate refugees, fleeing droughts, floods and catastrophic storms, the poor and vulnerable the first victims of climate change, the developed and powerful countries, most responsible for this climate emergency, needing to act now.
In the past I could imagine such a debate within the Republican Party, discussing limited government, reducing debt, protecting earth. Now, however, loyalty to Trump seems to be their only platform. What would they talk about: how high and wide the wall; how to remove more regulations protecting earth, air, water; how to limit women’s reproductive choices; how to limit voting rights; how to protect their leader no matter the cost to our democracy.
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann