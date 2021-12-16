Letter to the editor: Reflecting on the mask mandate

Editor:

Are mask mandates really a good idea at this point from strictly a biological standpoint?

Masks made perfect sense when there was no vaccine available but now, is it possible masks are prolonging the process of COVID’s transition from pandemic to endemic?

It is widely accepted that immunity is how COVID ends. Immunity can be gained in two ways, induced by medical means (Vaccination) or acquired by natural means (infected). I am all for the first. I have my COVID vaccine and booster. I get a flu shot every year. Vaccines are a modern miracle that have saved untold millions of lives. I truly wish everyone would get the vaccine. We could end this in weeks if everyone did but, tragically, many will not and never will.

The unvaccinated are the cause of the remaining issues. As our governor said in announcing the mandate — “I want to thank the more than 80 percent of adult New Yorkers who have done the right thing to get fully vaccinated. If others will follow suit, these measures will no longer be necessary."

I make no claim that it is an easy choice and might seem heartless when viewed with a short-term perspective, but isn’t it at least possible that in the long term, we have reached the point where letting the unvaccinated acquire natural immunity is the best thing for us as a whole and that mask mandates hinder this process?

While I disagree with the choice made by the unvaccinated, those I have spoken with are never going to voluntarily get vaccinated. They are adults and have stated flat out that they are willing to accept the consequences of their choice. Maybe the time has come to set aside some hospital capacity for non-COVID cases and let nature takes its course?

Bill Mahar, Warrensburg

