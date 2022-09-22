Letter to the editor: Reese remembered as dedicated worker

It was with deep sorrow that I learned of the recent passing of John L. Reese. During my 34-year tenure as Queensbury water superintendent, Jack, as we knew him, was a dedicated and conscientious employee of the water department.

His ability to interact with the public and his fellow employees was an asset to the water department and the town. He was a respected member of the water department family, which sadly no long exists, and he will be missed by all who were fortunate to have known him.