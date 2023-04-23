A young woman in a car with friends pulls into your driveway on a dark night. You hear and see the car and several people inside. What do you do? Do you ask them if you can help them, or do you fire shots at them? Having once been a teenager driving around in unfamiliar territory, Columbia County, I drove into a stranger’s driveway to turn around and got stuck on snow and ice. As a new driver, it took some time to free the wheels. If I wasn’t successful, I am not certain what could have happened, but I doubt someone would come out of the house and shoot me. Unfortunately for Ms. Kaylin Gillis and her family, she met a different fate. I would like to believe Americans are friendly and helpful when someone is lost or their GPS system lets them down. Although gun ownership in America has not increased, there are now more guns than people. Immediate access to deadly force has consequences.